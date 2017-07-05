North Korea Closes Off Diplomacy, Military Options on Table, US UN Ambassador

"North Korea's destabilizing escalation is a threat to all nations, in the region and beyond. Their actions are quickly closing off the possibility of a diplomatic solution. The United States is prepared to use the full range of our capabilities to defend ourselves and our allies. One of our capabilities lies with our considerable military forces. We will use them if we must," Haley said at an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

Further, the UN Security Council should demonstrate its strong condemnation of the latest North Korean missile launch by adopting a new resolution that will tighten the sanctions against Pyongyang, French Ambassador to the United Nations Francois Delattre told reporters on Wednesday.

"I hope we can come up with a strong message from the Council, strong in terms of unity and strong in terms of its content not only to condemn this launch which is an unacceptable breach of the non-proliferation regime but also on the way forward," Delattre said.

Delattre explained that France favor a new UN Security Council resolution "supporting tightening and strengthening sanctions against North Korean regime based on new operational measures."

Meanwhile, the United States will not continue trade agreements with countries that allow trade with North Korea, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Wednesday.

"There are countries that are allowing, even encouraging trade with North Korea in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. Such countries would also like to continue their trade arrangements with the United States. That is not going to happen," Haley stated.