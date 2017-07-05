Kazakhstan, US Sign Defense Cooperation Plan for 2018-2022

© AFP 2017/ Vasily MAXIMOV Astana Talks Participants to Agree on Syria Safe Zone Maps, Borders - Kazakhstan

ALMATY (Sputnik) — Bilateral consultations between representatives of the defense ministries of Kazakhstan and the United States were held in Washington, followed by signing of a new five-year cooperation plan for the years 2018-2022, the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said Wednesday in a statement.

"During the meeting, current and prospective issues of military cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States were discussed, another five-year military cooperation plan for the years 2018-2022 was signed, defining areas of cooperation for the coming five-year period," the statement reads.

The Kazakh delegation was led by Kazakh Deputy Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Talgat Mukhtarov.

In addition, in the framework of the visit meetings of the Kazakh delegation with representatives of the US Ministry of Defense, National Guard Bureau, US army and the National Defense University were held.