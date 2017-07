UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — According to the US mission, the meeting was called by Washington, Tokyo and Seoul.

North Korea announced on Tuesday that it had successfully launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-14, at 00:30 GMT. It said the missile traveled 580 miles and reached an altitude of 1,740 miles during its 39-minute flight before "accurately hitting the target waters" in the Sea of Japan.