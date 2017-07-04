Russia, China Oppose IT Use for Interference in Countries' Internal Affairs

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia and China speak against the use of information and communications technologies to interfere in the internal affairs of states, according to a joint statement by the two countries' leaders following talks in Moscow on Tuesday.

"The sides oppose the use of information and communications technologies to interfere in the internal affairs of states, undermine public order, incite hostile sentiments on interethnic, interracial or interfaith grounds, or destroy the system of public administration," the document said.