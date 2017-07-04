Proposed National Reconciliation Center for Syria May Take Shape of Forum

ASTANA (Sputnik) — On June 30, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the fifth international meeting on Syria in Astana will address, among other issues, the formation of a Syrian national reconciliation committee.
"They are more talking about a forum or a conference, not really a center. But the idea itself hasn't been developed yet. It will be discussed for sure, and it's good that they are discussing it. Because this is the next phase of the ceasefire. Ceasefire is generally holding for two months now, so they have to start thinking of what is next," the source said.
The latest meeting was a breakthrough, as the three ceasefire guarantor states signed a memorandum on the establishment of four de-escalation zones in Syria.
