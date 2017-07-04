Fifth International Meeting of Syrian Crisis Settlement Kicks Off in Astana

ASTANA, July 4 (Sputnik) — Following the session of the working group, there will be a number of bilaterals at the level of delegations' heads and experts.
Astana meeting brings together the delegations from the three guarantor states — Russia, Iran and Turkey — as well as the Syrian sides and the United Nations teams. Jordan and the United States act as observers.
The latest Astana meeting in May was a breakthrough, as the three ceasefire guarantor states signed a memorandum on the establishment of four de-escalation zones in Syria.
