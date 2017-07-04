Joint Working Group Session on Syrian De-Escalation Zones to Open Astana Talks

ASTANA (Sputnik) — The fifth international meeting on Syria in Astana takes place on July 4-5, and brings together the delegations from the three guarantor states — Russia, Iran and Turkey — as well as the Syrian sides and the United Nations teams. Jordan and the United States act as observers.

"There have been a number of bilaterals at expert level on Monday. On Tuesday, they will continue at the level of the heads of the delegations, but also there will be joint working group on de-escalation session at 10 am," the source said, adding that the working group session would be the first meeting of the day.

"The focus is on how to set up de-escalation zones in reality. It's very difficult. First, you have to agree on the map. Then — on who is going to monitor the zones, and on what should be monitored. And on what to do with violators, with al-Nusra and Daesh [terrorist groups, outlawed in Russia] that are present," the source said.

The latest meeting was a breakthrough, as the three ceasefire guarantor states signed a memorandum on the establishment of four de-escalation zones in Syria.