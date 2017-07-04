Claims on Alleged Syrian Government's Attack Part of West's 'Chemical Show'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The style of the English language, used in the FSA press release, hints that it was in fact prepared with an assistance of the third international parties, Zakharova said.

On Saturday, a number of Syrian opposition online portals claimed that the alleged government troops’ chemical attack in Ein Tarma in the Eastern Ghouta region had left 30 militants poisoned. The command of the Syrian Armed Forces refuted allegations as false, while the Center for Syrian Reconciliation did not confirm the attack.

“The chemical show gains momentum. The report on ‘Toxic gas attacks in Eastern Ghouta’ is another proof that the media campaign against Damascus has been launched. A piece of paper, made in accordance with all canons of the Western press-services’ work, records the beginning of a ‘chemical attack’ and condemns it," Zakharova wrote on Facebook on Monday and attached the image of FSA press release on alleged chemical attack.

"I want to emphasize the impeccable English language [in a report], which could be seen in such international documents as the UN Security Council’s resolutions and others.”

Zakharova noted that the English language, used in the press release, is not of a household or literary style, but in fact the style used in the international legislation. The phrases from it may later be used in the statements of the international organizations, which will condemn the use of chemical weapons.

© REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki Militants Shell Syria's Izraa Near Border With Jordan Injuring 11 Civilians

The reports on the alleged attack in Syrian Ghouta region came against the background of the White House's recent statement, where the US government said that it had identified preparations for a potential chemical attack by Syrian forces. The statement warned that if Syrian President Bashar Assad conducted another chemical attack on civilians, both "he and his military" would pay a heavy price.

Syrian authorities refuted allegations on the next day, while Moscow said that such threats to legitimate Syrian leadership were unacceptable.

The Syrian army has been pursuing an offensive in Ein Tarma for almost three weeks, advancing to the eastern parts of the Syrian capital, which have been controlled by the radical armed groups for more than five years. Terrorists have been suffering heavy losses and have been forced to retreat.