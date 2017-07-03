Russia Prolonged Food Embargo Until 2019 to Reduce Uncertainty for Producers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The embargo was prolonged to reduce the level of uncertainly for agricultural producers for a longer period of time, Chizhov said.

"The presidential decree prolonging our retaliatory measures until the end of 2018 is not aimed at outdoing the time limits set by the European Union. That is an absolutely pragmatic decision," He said, adding that it will give "a clear picture to agricultural producers."

He pointed out that the clear picture was profitable both for the Russian producers, who would be sure that there would be no competition with EU manufacturers, and EU producers, who would be able to plan its activities on the market till the end of the next year.

In August 2014, Russia limited food imports, including meat, fish, seafood, fruits and dairy products, from those countries that imposed sanctions against it over the Ukrainian crisis.

On June 28, 2017, the Council of the European Union announced the official extension of anti-Russia sanctions until January 31, 2018. On June 30, Russia extended its own measures against the Western countries until December 31, 2018.