MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He pointed out that the Nord Stream-2 was a commercial project.
"Despite all these games around the Nord Stream-2 project, it will be realized. It meets the interests of both Germany, in the first place, and the European economy in general," Chizhov said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 channel.
"The Nord Stream-2 is not even an invention of the Russian side, not an invention of Gazprom. It’s an initiative of all partners," Chizhov reminded.
In order to make the project comply with EU regulations, the European Commission has requested the negotiating mandate, which should be approved by the EU member states. However, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that such a mandate was unnecessary, nonetheless, adding that some legal issues should be cleared up.
All comments
Show new comments (0)