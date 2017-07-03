Register
23:25 GMT +303 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Pipes for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline

    Nord Stream-2 to Be Implemented Despite 'Games' Around It Russia’s Envoy to EU

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    World
    Get short URL
    0 16250

    The Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project will be implemented despite all the "games" surrounding it, Russia's envoy to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov said on Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He pointed out that the Nord Stream-2 was a commercial project.

    "Despite all these games around the Nord Stream-2 project, it will be realized. It meets the interests of both Germany, in the first place, and the European economy in general," Chizhov said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 channel.

    "The Nord Stream-2 is not even an invention of the Russian side, not an invention of Gazprom. It’s an initiative of all partners," Chizhov reminded.

    Construction gas pipeline. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Kompanichenko
    Vucic: Serbia Hopes for Russian Help in Construction of New Transit Gas Pipeline
    The Nord Stream-2, which will include two gas pipelines from the Russian coast, through the Baltic Sea, and on to a hub in Germany, will not be subject to all of the regulations of the EU internal market, under the umbrella of the Third Energy Package, as it will not pass through the terrestrial part of the European Union.

    In order to make the project comply with EU regulations, the European Commission has requested the negotiating mandate, which should be approved by the EU member states. However, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that such a mandate was unnecessary, nonetheless, adding that some legal issues should be cleared up.

    Related:

    Gazprom Not Admitted to Consider Opal Gas Pipeline Case
    Russia-Pakistan Construction of Gas Pipeline Shifted for Year Over Disagreement
    Hungary, Russia, Serbia Resume S Stream Gas Pipeline Talks – Foreign Minister
    Tags:
    pipeline, Nord Stream-2, Europe, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Legendary Su-24 Celebrates Its Half-Century Anniversary
    Russia's Legendary Su-24 Celebrates its 50-Year Anniversary
    Democrats, Interrupted
    Democrats, Interrupted
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok