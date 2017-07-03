Register
11:18 GMT +303 July 2017
Live
    Search
    A man prepares to launch an unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) during UAV demonstration flights. (File)

    Russia to Catch Up With US, Israel in Drone Creation Soon - Deputy PM

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    World
    Get short URL
    0 39470

    Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin in an interview to Sputnik speaks about the Russianprospekts in the sphere of military and intelligence.

    Sniper drone from Spain’s Alpha Unmanned Systems
    © Photo: YouTube/TheMarker Online
    Drone of Discord: Madrid Asks Israel to Explain Gifting Spanish UAV to Russian PM Medvedev
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia has rapidly reduced and is expected to completely eliminate its lag behind the United States and Israel in the creation of combat and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) soon, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik.

    "Concerning the UAVs I should only say that there is no point of speaking about some lagging behind. It has been rapidly reduced and will be completely eliminated soon," Rogozin said in an interview.

    Rogozin specified that he was speaking about both combat and reconnaissance drones.

    A drone, or an unmanned aerial vehicle, is a remote-controlled aircraft without a human pilot aboard. Drones are currently used in policing, firefighting, pipeline checks, as well as for military purposes.

    Besides, the Russian industry is ready to create the combat railway-based ballistic missile system code-named "Barguzin" and a 100-tonne ballistic missile if the projects are included in the 2018-2025 state armaments program, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik.

    "The industry is at the level of absolute readiness to create in the event that a decision is made and included in the state arms program," Rogozin said.

    The Russian Navy's guided-missile destroyer Smetlivy sails in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey, May 22, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Murad Sezer
    Russian Admiral Reveals Russian Navy's Main Mission in World Ocean
    Moreover, the Russian Navy is fully supplied with the nuclear propulsion systems needed to build vessels of various classes, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik.

    "In my opinion, in terms of nuclear propulsion systems, everything is in perfect order," Rogozin said.

    He pointed to the renewed turbine production at the Kirov-Energomash plant, a subsidiary of St. Petersburg Krovsky Zavod, that facilitates nuclear propulsion manufacturing for civilian and military ships, including nuclear icebreakers and heavy cruisers.

    Russian Deputy Prime Minister Rogozin attends 3rd Vladimir Economic Forum
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Mamontov
    Russian Deputy Prime Minister Rogozin attends 3rd Vladimir Economic Forum

    Meanwhile, Russia’s defense effectiveness guarantees that no aggressor will risk unleashing a war against the country, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik.

    "The effectiveness of our armed forces usage on the basis of defensive sufficiency principle ensures that no aggressor will dare to unleash a war of aggression against our country," Rogozin said.

    Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft carries out a strike against Daesh forces in Syria.
    © Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
    Russian Defense Ministry Owns Syria Strikes Footage Putin Showed to Stone
    According to Rogozin, some external forces want to push Russia in a "ruinous arms race," but Russia will not be taken in by such provocations, as by the number of military equipment Russia cannot compete with the combined potential of NATO.

    Earlier this month, the Politico media outlet reported, citing several congressmen, that the US presidential administration was considering US Congress' proposal to withdraw from the INF Treaty. Russia’s Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control (DNAC) Deputy Director Vladimir Leontiev said there was a possibility that the United States' withdrawal from the INF Treaty would cause an arms race.

    By the way, Russia is capable of responding to any challenge or threat to the country’s security, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik.

    "There is no challenge to our security that we would not be able to face – there is none," Rogozin said.

    Direct Line with Vladimir Putin
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Klimentyev
    Putin: US View of Russia as Threat, Geopolitical Rival 'Mistake'
    According to the deputy prime minister, the experts are identifying weak areas in the country’s security, which require additional efforts.

    "Moreover, I have tasked master designers and managers of technological directions to carefully keep track of all the processes that occur abroad to understand where we are in the coordinate system, which of our solutions match the most advanced solutions, where we are ahead of them, where we have weaknesses and where to focus additional efforts involving fundamental and military applied science," Rogozin said.

    In May, the deputy chief of staff of the Russian National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC), Alexei Kovalev, said that the number of terror-related crimes in Russia decreased more than 10 times over the past five years. The most recent terrorist attack took place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg in April, when a metro explosion claimed lives of 16 people including the attacker. As many as 11 people have been arrested as part of the investigation into the incident.

    Furthermore, Russia will start the serial production of the MC-21-300 aircraft in 2019, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik.

    "The year 2019 will already be the beginning of serial production of MC-21-300," Rogozin said, adding that this aircraft is designed for 180-210 passengers.

    MC-21 mid-range passenger jets
    © Photo: United Aircraft Corporation (UAC)
    Russia's Advanced MC-21 Plane Accomplishes First Stage of Test Flights
    Rogozin also added that another version of MC-21 aircraft is MC-21-200, designed for 130-150 passengers.

    Additionally, the deputy prime minister explained that politics always interfered with the matters of export orders, with the leading Western manufacturers largely dictating the rules in the aviation market and having an impact on buyers in third world countries through political influence.

    "If third world countries want to buy the plane, which will be a sovereign property of those countries, and all of whose on-board electronics will not be disabled via satellite by the Western manufacturers at the wave of a political wand, then, of course, it is better to buy the aircraft, which possesses more profitable technical characteristics and is more interesting for aviation companies … Therefore, I believe that MC-21 is definitely the future," Rogozin said.

    The MC-21 is a twin-engine short-and mid-range airliner with a capacity of 150-212 passengers. The presentation of the aircraft took place in June 2016 in the Russian city of Irkutsk. The plane’s maiden flight was on May 28, followed by a series of test flights in June.

    A convoy that delivered humanitarian aid, Syria
    © Sputnik/ Ilya Pitalev
    Russia Brings 3.9 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Syria Over Past 24 Hours
    What regards Russian campaign in Syria, Russia's defense industry is handling the tasks put forward by the Defense Ministry, including in Syria, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik.

    "It does not exceed our industry's capabilities in work during peacetime," Rogozin said when asked how much the industry's utilization rates have increased since the Russian air campaign in Syria began two years ago.

    The Russian Aerospace Forces's operations in Syria have led to a sharp rise in arms contracts, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik in an interview.

    "You can go to various exhibitions as much as you like and explain that our weapons are good, but the best criterion for evaluating the effectiveness of our weapons is their combat use, which happened in Syria," Rogozin said.

    He added: "The sharp rise in contracts for the purchase of Russian weapons and Russian weapons systems and aviation speaks first of all to the fact that we have equipped the Army and Navy with very good weaponry."

    A woman walks near Russia's air defence system S-400 Triumf launch vehicles at the military exhibition
    © AFP 2017/ KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV
    Russian Aerospace Forces to Put S-500 Air Defense Systems Into Service Soon
    In addition, the military operation in Syria allowed the Russian Aerospace Forces to promote to "the premier league" of world’s armed forces, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik.

    "In fact, the operation in Syria has transferred our aerospace forces into a different, premier military league", Rogozin said.

    According to Rogozin, the counterterrorist operation in Syria has fully demonstrated the advantages of the Russian aviation, instantly deployed to a remote theater of military operations.

    "The system of service of these aircraft has demonstrated the ability to maintain the air posture of the aviation in the zone of combat operations in good, absolutely operable condition. And accuracy of weapon hits has convinced us that we should increase the orders of these systems, which fully paid off," the deputy prime minister said.

    Since September 2015, Russian aerospace forces have been carrying out airstrikes in Syria targeted at terrorist positions. This is being done at the request of Syrian President Bashar Assad. In accordance with a decision made by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the biggest part of the Russian air forces left Syria in May 2016 after its task was successful fulfilled.

    Related:

    Eagle and Elephant: Trump Okays $2 Billion Sale of Drones to India
    US in Process of Approving Sale of Drones, Apache Helicopters to India - Pence
    Pentagon Awards $30Mln for Special Operations Reconnaissance Drones
    Chinese Sub-Hunting Aircraft, Drones Now Patrolling South China Sea
    Tags:
    aircraft, ballistic missiles, security threat, unmanned aerial vehicles, drone, nuclear, MC-21, Russian Aerospace Forces, Russian Navy, Dmitry Rogozin, Syria, Israel, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Female Football Fans Rock 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia
    Female Football Fans Rock 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia
    Moviemakers
    Wag the WMD
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok