Turkish President, Russian MoD Hold Meeting in Istanbul

Russia Considers Loan to Turkey for S-400 Missile System Purchase

ANKARA (Sputnik) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held earlier on Sunday talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in the Turkish most populous city of Istanbul, the presidential press service said in a statement.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu at Tarabya Presidential Residence in Istanbul," the statement said.

Further details of the talks remain unknown.