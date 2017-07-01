Register
19:52 GMT +301 July 2017
Live
    Search
    The coast of the Sea of Okhotsk near Cape Stolbchaty in the west of Kunashir Island of the Greater Kuril Ridge. Japan's Hokkaido Island at the background

    Japan’s Business Mission Interested in Energy Cooperation on Kurils

    © Sputnik/ Ekaterina Chesnokova
    World
    Get short URL
    0 34 0 0

    The business delegation from Japan showed interest in cooperation on a wide range of dimensions, proposed by the Sakhalin Region’s authorities, according to the statement of the regional government.

    A village in Yuzhno-Kurilsk on Kunashir Island of the Greater Kuril Ridge
    © Sputnik/ Ekaterina Chesnokova
    Special Legal Regime on Kuril Islands Needed for Joint Economic Activity - Japan
    VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) – The business delegation from Japan has expressed interest in cooperation with Russia’s Sakhalin Region in the energy area, namely, in wind-diesel power plants construction on the Southern Kurils, the regional government said in a statement Saturday.

    The 69-member delegation, including the representatives of 32 private companies, state and municipal structures and headed by Special Adviser to the Japanese Prime Minister Eiichi Hasegawa came to the Southern Kurils by the passenger ship Etopirika on Tuesday. Hasegawa said the Japanese delegation was expected to find some covert opportunities for the cooperation between Moscow and Tokyo.

    "The guests have shown interest in cooperation on a wide range of dimensions, proposed by the Sakhalin Region’s authorities. In the energy area, this is about construction of wind-diesel power plants. Such power plants are effective given the high wind on Kurils. They allow saving on the fuel during windy weather and guaranteeing power generation in calm weather. The construction of such universal generation was proposed for the Kurils," the statement said.

    The delegation was also interested in transport cooperation and reached agreements in the fishery area, according to the statement.

    A Japanese business mission on the Kuril Islands. File photo
    © Photo: Government of the Sakhalin region
    'Let's Be Friends': Japanese Businessmen Pay First-Ever Visit to Russia's Kurils
    Governor of Russia’s Sakhalin Region Oleg Kozhemyako said that the delegation had achieved the main goal of the visit, namely, studied the cooperation opportunities in the region.

    The Russian-Japanese relations have long been complicated by the fact that the two nations have never signed a permanent peace treaty after World War II ended. This was due to a disagreement over a group of islands, which Russia calls the Southern Kurils and Japan the Northern Territories, which consist of four territories: Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai.

    The revitalization of the relations between Moscow and Tokyo started when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and presented an eight-point bilateral economic plan during his landmark visit to Russia’s Sochi in May 2016. The plan covers such areas as oil and gas development, and the modernization of ports and airports in the Russian Far East. In September, Abe participated in the 2016 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia’s Vladivostok.

    On April 21, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Hiroshige Seko said the bolstered economic relations between Tokyo and Moscow could be attributed to the trust Abe and Putin have for one another.

    Related:

    Special Legal Regime on Kuril Islands Needed for Joint Economic Activity - Japan
    'Let's Be Friends': Japanese Businessmen Pay First-Ever Visit to Russia's Kurils
    Tokyo Plans to Find New Opportunities for Cooperation With Moscow on Kurils
    Japanese Delegation to Start Visit to Russia's Kuril Islands on Tuesday
    Tags:
    Kuril Islands, Sakhalin Region, Russia, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    My Planet: Incredible Images From Around the World for the Stenin Int'l Photo Contest
    My Planet: Incredible Images Entered Into the Stenin Int'l Photo Contest
    Moviemakers
    Wag the WMD
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok