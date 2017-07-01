Russia, US Work Toward Holding Twin Cities Forum - Rossotrudnichestvo Dpy Head

© Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin Henry Kissinger Urges US, Russia to Settle Tensions by Negotiation

–

NEW YORK (Sputnik)Russia and the United States are working together to arrange of a forum of twin cities in the near future, Deputy Head of Rossotrudnichestvo (Russian Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation) Alexander Radkov told Sputnik Saturday.

"We have started to work on the idea of holding a great bilateral US-Russian forum of twin cities in the short term," Radkov said in the follow-up to his visit to Washington, including meetings in the US State Department.

Radkov stressed that both US and Russian side were interested in the joint projects in the spheres of culture, sports and education.

Radkov also noted that the sides agreed to continue working contacts and launch specific projects.

As part of the visit to the United States, Radkov o took part in a ceremony dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the first nonstop flight from the Soviet Union to the United States on June 24 in Vancouver, visited Seattle, San Francisco, New York and Washington, where he held meetings with the heads of cultural centers and Russian-speaking schools. Russia and the United States presently have approximately 70 twinning arrangements.