Register
22:39 GMT +330 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    MiG-31 fighter interceptor jet

    Trying Patience: Growing Number of Foreign Spy Planes Test Russia's Borders

    © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn
    World
    Get short URL
    0 17701

    Tensions in the world remain high as Russian military aircraft were scrambled at least six times last week to intercept foreign planes probing the country’s borders.

    Su-27 and F-16
    CC0 / /
    Tensions in the Air: NATO-Russian Aerial Intercepts Intensify Amid Escalation in Europe
    The warplanes of the Russian Aerospace Forces were called upon at least six times during the last week to intercept foreign aircraft approaching the country’s airspace, according to Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star), the official newspaper of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

    A week before, Russian military aircraft were scrambled twice as many times, carrying out 14 sorties to intercept foreign surveillance flights.

    It should be noted that during the past seven days foreign surveillance aircraft conducted at least 15 reconnaissance flights. Eight flights were performed by US Boeing RC-135 reconnaissance planes and RQ-4B Global Hawk UAVs; three flights were carried out by Swedish aircraft; and Norway and Japan sent two surveillance planes each to scout Russia’s borders.

    Earlier Konstantin Sivkov, Russian military analyst and president of the Academy for Geopolitical Problems, told Sputnik that the number of surveillance flights intercepted near Russia’s borders by aircraft belonging to NATO and its allies is "unprecedented."

    According to Sivkov, this activity may be related to the balance of power in the Syrian conflict, which is currently not in favor of the US and its allies.

    Related:

    Russia Intercepts US Aircraft Over Baltic Sea Amid Massive NATO Drill - Pentagon
    Russian MiG-31 Intercepts Norwegian Anti-Submarine P-3C Plane Over Barents Sea
    Fine Catch: Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Intercepts US B-52 Bomber Over Baltics
    Tags:
    airspace, intercept, aircraft, Russian Aerospace Forces, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Moviemakers
    Wag the WMD
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok