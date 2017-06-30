Trump Says Discussing ‘Many Options’ With Moon With Respect to N.Korea

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump said on Friday during a meeting with South Korean President Jae-in Moon at the White House that the two leaders are discussing many options on how to deal with the ongoing threat from North Korea.

"We’re also in the process of discussing our frankly many options, and we have many options, with respect to N.Korea," Trump stated.

Tensions surrounding North Korea's nuclear and missile programs have escalated in recent months due to the increased frequency of missile launches and nuclear tests conducted by Pyongyang.