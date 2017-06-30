Russia, Turkey, Iran Finalize Syria De-Escalation Zones Border Documents

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia, Turkey and Iran will finalize documentation on the borders of de-escalation zones in Syria and their verification arrangement, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Friday.

"Currently, together with Iran and Turkey, we are finalizing the documents defining the boundaries of de-escalation zones, their control and operation procedure," Shoigu said at a hearing via teleconference.

The July 4-5 international Astana talks are expected to address the formation of a national reconciliation committee in Syria, according to Shoigu.

"During the talks it is planned to discuss the formation of a Syrian national reconciliation committee," Shoigu said at a hearing via teleconference.