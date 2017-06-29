US Inks Deal With UK, Norway to Form Partnership With P-8A Aircraft

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States, Norway and the United Kingdom will continue to work to advance trilateral maritime security agreed to form a trilateral partnership with P-8A maritime surveillance aircraft in order to address security challenges in the North Atlantic, the US Department of Defense announced in a statement on Thursday.

"Today, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States signed a statement of intent to lay out guiding principles for a trilateral partnership with P-8A aircraft to address the changing security environment in the North Atlantic," the statement said.

The agreement among the three NATO allies creates a framework to advance cooperation in areas such as readiness, defense capability and interoperability, the statement explained.

The P-8A is designed to conduct anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.