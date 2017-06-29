EU Takes Note of New US-Bound Flight Security Rules

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev Aeroflot Notified of New US-Bound Flight Security Rules

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — The European Union has paid heed to new safety measures for US-bound flights introduced by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the European Commission said Thursday.

"The European Commission takes note of the new aviation and security measures announced by the US authorities, and the United States and the European Union, as you know, have longstanding and fruitful cooperation in security, particularly in the area of transportation and aviation," the commission's transport, environment and maritime affairs spokesman Enrico Brivio told reporters.

The sides held a meeting on Wednesday and affirmed their commitment to flight security, he added.

Airlines bound for the United States will be required to employ more bomb-sniffing dogs and upgrade technology to carry out tougher checks of passengers and their electronic equipment under a new set of requirements that was unveiled by DHS Secretary John Kelly on Wednesday.

The new US rules will apply to 280 airports in 105 nations, affecting about 2,000 daily flights with more than 300,000 passengers, according to officials.