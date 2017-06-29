Pentagon Report on Russian Concern Over US Regime Change Plans Justified

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) report evaluating Russia's perception that the United States engages in a regime change campaign is not without substance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"This attempt at analysis made in the mentioned report is certainly justified," Peskov told reporters.

He underscored that "attempts to intervene in Russia's internal affairs have been made for many years, this is no secret."

The DIA described the report, released Wednesday, as "the first in a series of unclassified military power assessments of major threats facing the United States," with China, North Korea, Iran and international terrorism slated to get their own assessments in the near future.