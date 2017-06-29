Lufthansa Ready to Comply With New Security Directive for US-Bound Flights

© AP Photo/ Geert Vanden Wijngaert Lufthansa Agrees to Increase Salary to Pilots Ending Long-Term Conflict

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Airlines bound for the United States will be required to employ more bomb-sniffing dogs and upgrade technology to carry out tougher checks of passengers and their electronic equipment under a new set of requirements that was unveiled by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary John Kelly on Wednesday.

"The Lufthansa Group has received the new directive from the US Transportation Security Administration regarding the enhancement of security measures for inbound flights to the United States. The Lufthansa Group works diligently with all relevant authorities to fully comply with these new regulations. The safety and security of our passengers and staff is paramount," Ogursky said.

The new US rules will apply to 280 airports in 105 nations, affecting about 2,000 daily flights with more than 300,000 passengers, according to officials.