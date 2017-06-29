Register
    Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping during a signing ceremony of documents following their talks in Beijing

    Russia, China Trying to Weaken US Global Influence - US Intelligence Report

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Moscow and Beijing share a common interest in weakening US global influence and are actively cooperating in that regard, according to the report of the US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA).

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia and China are trying to weaken the influence of the United States on the world stage, the US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) said in its report published Thursday.

    "Moscow and Beijing share a common interest in weakening U.S. global influence and are actively cooperating in that regard. Military cooperation between the two countries is slowly expanding, as are economic ties," the DIA said in its Russia Military Power report.

    Chinese People's Liberation Army cadets shout as they take part in a bayonet drills at the PLA's Armoured Forces Engineering Academy Base, on the outskirt of Beijing, China Tuesday, July 22, 2014.
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    Pentagon Blues: US Worried by China's Growing Military Cooperation With Russia
    At the same time, the document noted that some Russian officials are concerned that in the current situation puts Moscow at risk of becoming Beijing’s "junior partner."

    "Others continue to harbor suspicions that China, over the longer term, will once again become a military threat to Russia," the US intelligence document said.

    The DIA is part of the US Department of Defense (DoD) and the Intelligence Community (IC). It informs national civilian and defense policymakers about the military intentions and capabilities of foreign governments and non-state actors. Russia Military Power is the first DIA open access publication of its kind on Russia in more than two decades.

    Tags:
    report, Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), China, United States, Russia
