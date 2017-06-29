German FM Believes Russia-US Interaction on Syrian Settlement Improved

© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov Talks With Assad Necessary to Resolve Syria Crisis - German FM

KRASNODAR (Sputnik) — Engagement between Russia and the United States on the issue of the Syrian conflict has improved, while understanding between Moscow and Washington will allow other international problems, including the Ukrainian conflict, to be tackled, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday.

"Interaction between the United States and Russia on southern Syria has improved. It means that mutual understanding is possible. But they fail to agree on the Ukrainian issue, nevertheless, it is necessary to meet and discuss it," Gabriel told reporters.

© Sputnik/ Sergey Averin Germany Expects Steps From Ukraine, Russia Toward Minsk Deal Fulfillment

Gabriel noted that Russia and the United States play a significant role in the settlement of issues related to Syria, Iran and a number of Arab states.

"We doubt that progress on tackling these problems can be achieved without understanding between Russia and the United States," Gabriel said, regarding whether US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin could agree on the issues during their possible meeting on the sidelines of the G20.

Germany is hosting the G20 summit which will be held in the city of Hamburg on July 7-8. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov repeatedly said that Russian and US leaders might meet on the sidelines of the summit, but no details and confirmation for the meeting have been announced as of yet.