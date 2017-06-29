German FM Believes Russia-US Interaction on Syrian Settlement Improved

"Interaction between the United States and Russia on southern Syria has improved. It means that mutual understanding is possible. But they fail to agree on the Ukrainian issue, nevertheless, it is necessary to meet and discuss it," Gabriel told reporters.
"We doubt that progress on tackling these problems can be achieved without understanding between Russia and the United States," Gabriel said, regarding whether US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin could agree on the issues during their possible meeting on the sidelines of the G20.
Germany is hosting the G20 summit which will be held in the city of Hamburg on July 7-8. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov repeatedly said that Russian and US leaders might meet on the sidelines of the summit, but no details and confirmation for the meeting have been announced as of yet.
All comments
Show new comments (0)