Don’t Ignore Moscow, Experts Advise New Delhi on Afghanistan, Middle East

© Sputnik/ Evgeniy Bezeka Indian Atomic Board Approves 2 New Russian-Designed Units at Kudankulam Plant

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The joint statement issued after the first meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump mentioned Afghanistan and the Middle East as two areas of strategic cooperation between the two countries.

In the joint statement, President Trump appreciated India's attempts to collaborate in Afghanistan's development and promoting democracy. The Trump administration will also engage more with the US in the Middle East.

"President Trump welcomed further Indian contributions to promote Afghanistan's democracy, stability, prosperity, and security. Recognizing the importance of their respective strategic partnerships with Afghanistan, the leaders committed to continue close consultations and cooperation in support of Afghanistan's future. In accord with India's Think West policy, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi resolved to increase cooperation, enhance diplomatic consultations, and increase tangible collaboration with partners in the Middle East," the statement read.

Experts said India should be more pragmatic in understanding the realities in Afghanistan and must not ignore Moscow's growing role in bringing peace and stability to the war-torn Central Asian country. Even the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, which earlier this month admitted both India and Pakistan as full-time members, would serve New Delhi's purpose.

"Russia has become an important stakeholder in Afghanistan and is closely working with all players, including the Taliban, Pakistan and China. New Delhi must remain mindful of the fact that Russia has deviated from its traditional understanding with India on Afghanistan. India must engage more with Russia as well as China on Afghanistan. Beijing has been hedging its own bets in Afghanistan by formulating a sub-regional security grouping consisting of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Tajikistan. But President Trump's policy on Afghanistan is still not formulated even if he dropped the ‘Mother of all bombs' targeting the Islamic State," P. Stobdan, former diplomat and noted national security expert and currently Senior Fellow at the New Delhi-based Institute for Defence Studies & Analyses, told Sputnik.

India and Russia's views on dealing with terrorism are not different and the leadership in both countries believe there are no different forms of terrorism.

"Maintaining stability and peace in Afghanistan is a stated goal of both India and Russia and instability in that country has affected these two countries perhaps the most. Even before 9/11, the leadership in both countries has maintained that all forms of radicalization should be treated equally and contained within the region," Nandan Unnikrishnan, Vice-President and strategic affairs expert, at the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation, told Sputnik.