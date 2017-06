–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The White House said in a statement Tuesday that Washington had identified potential preparations for a chemical attack by Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces.

"Indeed, there are new data," Zakharova said at a weekly briefing. "We believe that this staging, this provocation is being prepared."

She named the towns of Saraqib and Arihah in the northwestern Idlib province as the possible locations where Moscow believes the provocations could take place.