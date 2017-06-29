Register
10:16 GMT +329 June 2017
Live
    Search
    President of the European Council Donald Tusk during the European Council meeting in Brussels. File photo

    Lose-Lose: EU Enforces Anti-Russia Policy Favored by US, Harmful to Europe

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    World
    Get short URL
    0 4 0 0

    Commenting on the European Union extending the economic sanctions against Russia, Russian political analyst Nikolai Shlyamin said that the move indicates that Brussels and Washington are reluctant to accept Russia's growing international clout.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, left, and US President Donald Trump during their meeting. The image is a handout material courtesy of a third party. Editorial use only. Archiving, commercial use and advertising prohibited
    Nikolay Lazarenko/President of the Ukraine Press-Service
    'Not a Coincidence': New Anti-Russia Sanctions Are Senate's 'Gift to Poroshenko'
    On Wednesday, the Council of the European Union (EU) announced the official extension of anti-Russia sanctions, due to expire on July 31, for another six months over the alleged lack of progress in the implementation of the Minsk peace agreements on settling the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

    Moscow expressed dissatisfaction with the decision, noting that the sanctions hinder Russia's development with the EU, including issues related to Brussels' ties with Russia.

    "The sanctions did not reach the aims for which they were intended, they did not change Russia's foreign policy and had no influence on the situation with the Ukrainian crisis," Andrey Kelin, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of European Cooperation, told reporters.

    Speaking to Sputnik, Russian political analyst Nikolai Shlyamin who is also leader of the United Youth Front public movement, said that the EU's prolongation of the anti-Russian sanctions are in sync with Washington's interests.

    "The European Union continues to pursue a policy based on America’s interests, completely forgetting about the economic interests of Europe itself," Shlyamin said.

    According to him, both the EU and the US are concerned about the strengthening of Russia's role on the global stage.

    He recalled that "Brussels' main arguments for extending the anti-Russian sanctions are related to the situation in Crimea, which Europe cannot forget, and Syria, where the situation has completely changed and where the Syrian Army's victory is just a matter of time." 

    "In this regard, we witness a very active turnaround in the direction of Russia of many countries of the Middle East and the whole world which see Moscow as a reliable partner," Shlyamin added.

    "Russia's strengthening in today's world irritates the EU and Washington because they realize that they are losing their own positions. In this vein, the policy of extending anti-Russian sanctions is aimed at making Moscow face economic problems and halt its course toward upholding its interests [in the world]," he concluded.

    The EU introduced economic sanctions on Moscow in 2014 after Crimea's reunification with Russia.

    Among the key restrictions are a ban on long-term loans to major Russian banks, energy and defense companies, and curbs on exports of equipment and technology for offshore and shale oil production to Russia.

    United States Capitol, the meeting place of the United States Congress
    © Sputnik/ Igor Mikhalev
    US Seeks to Provoke 'EU-Russia Spat' With New Sanctions in Energy Sector
    Special restrictions, including a ban on investment, target Crimea and Sevastopol.

    The European Union, along with the United States, has repeatedly prolonged the anti-Russian sanctions, imposed after Brussels and Washington put the blame for the eastern Ukraine conflict on Moscow and refused to recognize Crimea's rejoining Russia as a result of the March 2014 referendum.

    Moscow has more than once refuted the allegations and in August 2014 introduced retaliatory restrictions on food imports, which were prolonged until the end on 2017.

    Related:

    EU Anti-Russia Sanctions Just Political Tool - EU Lawmaker
    EU Puts ‘More Europe’ Ahead of Citizens by Prolonging Sanctions on Russia - MP
    US Congress Russia Sanctions Bill Threatens Strategic Stability - Moscow
    Why US, German Interests Clash Over Anti-Russia Sanctions This Time
    Tags:
    army, situation, interests, policy, sanctions, EU, United States, Crimea, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winners of the 2017 iPhone Photography Awards Announced
    Winners of the 2017 iPhone Photography Awards Announced
    Hi, It’s Petya
    Hi, It's Petya, Now Give Me Your Money
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok