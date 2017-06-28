KRASNODAR (Sputnik) — Berlin is ready to consider Moscow's proposals on the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty), German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Wednesday.

"The treaty is on medium-range land-based missiles that should not be deployed in Europe. I often think that even today we should also talk about disarmament, and about concrete steps. I think that here we agree with the Russian side and Sergey Lavrov. If there would be proposals from the Russian side, we should not always fully support them, but they should be discussed and we should make own proposals," Gabriel told reporters.