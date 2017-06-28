Register
17:58 GMT +328 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Russia's Gazprombank became one of those companies which plan to invest in the construction of a port in the Argentine city of Ramallo

    It's a Deal: Russia Beefing Up Investment Ties With Argentina

    © AP Photo/ Elizabeth Dalziel, File
    World
    Get short URL
    0 4510

    Russia's Gazprombank is among a group of companies which plan to invest in the construction of a port in the Argentine city of Ramallo, Russia's trade representative in Argentina Sergey Derkach told Sputnik Mundo.

    Wheat harvest in Russia's Kaliningrad Region
    © Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo
    Breadbasket of Latin America? Colombia 'Highly Interested' in Russian Grain Import
    A port is being constructed in the Argentine city of Ramallo near the Parana River, the country's main waterway. In early July, the terms of the project will be announced.

    Russia's Gazprombank is among the companies investing in this project, Russia's trade representative in Argentina Sergey Derkach told Sputnik Mundo.  

    "The port of Ramallo will turn into a logistics center, which will both export Argentinean agricultural products and import fertilizers and hydrocarbons from Russia. Gazprombank customers are highly interested in building this port to reduce logistics costs and increase the competitiveness of their products," Derkach said.

    The project is yet to be approved by Ramallo's authorities, who are also due to give the green light to hefty investments in the port's construction.

    Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa is seen at screens as he speaks at the plenary session during the Fifth Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Bavaro, Dominican Republic, on January 25, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ ERIKA SANTELICES
    Seeing Other Partners: Latin America Could Turn to Russia, China in Wake of Trade Split With US
    At the initial stage, there are plans to invest 85 million dollars and create 500 jobs within the framework of the project, Derkach said, adding that at the second stage, investors plan to pump 85 million dollars more in the project and substantially increase the number of jobs.

    Grain and vegetable oil are expected to become the main goods which will be shipped via the Ramallo port, with the Parana River due to be the main waterway. The port's transshipment capacity will stand at 120,000 metric tons, according to him.

    He added that the necessary infrastructure will be built for shipments of grain, liquid products as well as the storage of phosphorus fertilizers. In addition to Gazprombank, the project is also being financed by the Argentinean group PTP, which has operational experience as a port operator.

    Derkach spoke on the sidelines of a meeting of entrepreneurs in the Argentinean town of Necochea, where lamps made by the Russian company INCOTEX, one of the largest manufacturers of electronic equipment in Russia, were on display.

    "You can produce more, and you can save energy. The lighting devices made by INCOTEX with the help of the latest technology can save from 30 percent to 40 percent of electricity. Five million LED lamps are equivalent to a 1,000 megawatt thermal power plant," Derkach said.

    Havana
    © Flickr/ scaturchio
    Russia, Cuba Sign Program on Defense Technology Cooperation
    INCOTEX is represented in Argentina by the Avangard Energy company. During the Nicochea gathering, Avangard Energy spokesman Daniel Kaliszuk specifically focused on President Vladimir Putin's program to promote Russian high-tech companies abroad, including those that are little known in Latin America.

    As for the INCOTEX-made lamps, savings are achieved both at the consumer level and via the production of these lamps, Kalishchuk stressed.

    Derkach, for his part, said that other Russian investment projects in Argentina include the development of the San Jorge mine in the province of Mendoza, which is run by Russian companies Aterra and Solway. The planned investments in the project are expected to exceed 500 million dollars.

    "At the moment, we are awaiting local authorities' environmental conclusion pertaining to this mine located on the border of the provinces of Mendoza and San Juan. If developed, this mine could help Argentina stop buying copper abroad," Dergach added.

    Related:

    Cuba Remains Russia's Most Trustworthy Partner in Latin America
    Russian Direct Investment Fund Multiplies Investments in Hyperloop Project
    Tags:
    investments, project, port, construction, Gazprombank, Russia, Argentina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women's Beautiful Buttock: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Women's Beautiful Buttocks: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Hi, It’s Petya
    Hi, It's Petya, Now Give Me Your Money
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok