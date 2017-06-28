Register
28 June 2017
    Cairo Calls on UN to Look Into Qatar’s Alleged Ties With Libyan Terrorists

    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: a Number of States Sever Relations With Qatar (205)
    Egypt's deputy foreign minister for Arab affairs, Tareq Qunni, stated that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) should document the repeated violations of the sanctions against Libya by a number of states, namely Qatar.

    Doha, Qatar
    Arab States-Qatar Row Not Surprising, Crisis Could Occur Earlier - Libyan National Army
    CAIRO (Sputnik) – Egypt’s deputy foreign minister for Arab affairs, Tareq Qunni, called on Wednesday on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to document the violation of international sanctions placed on Libya by Qatar, which allegedly aids the militants the country.

    "It is necessary that the UNSC and the relevant committees document the repeated violations of the sanctions against Libya by a number of states, namely Qatar," Qunni said during the UN session on fighting terrorism in Libya.

    Qunni referred to the financing of terrorist groups in Libya, and their arms supplies, by Doha. Necessary measures should be taken in relation to the described violations, the diplomat added.

    Libya has turned into a safe haven for terrorists, thus posing direct threat to neighboring states, according to the foreign ministry official.

    "Egypt was targeted by terror attacks originating from Libya," Qunni noted.

    Libya Breaks Off Diplomatic Relations With Qatar Over Support for Muslim Brotherhood
    The diplomat recalled the terror acts on Egypt's Coptic Christians in April and May, and the attempt of 12 vehicles loaded with weapons and explosives to cross the Egyptian border from Libya earlier this week.

    After a series of deadly attacks on the Coptic Christians in Egypt, the country’s authorities launched a number of airstrikes against camps of Libya-based terrorist groups and destroyed all the outlined targets, according to the Egyptian Armed Forces. The responsibility for the terror acts was reportedly claimed by the Islamic State terrorist group (ISIL or Daesh, outlawed in Russia).

    Qatar is currently in the center of a diplomatic row after a number of the gulf countries severed relations with Doha in early June over its alleged support for terrorism and the destabilization of the situation in the region.

    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: a Number of States Sever Relations With Qatar (205)

    Ok