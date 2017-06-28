Cases of Ransomware Attacks Worldwide Reaches 2,000 - Kaspersky Lab

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The number of users hit by a new type of ransomware has reached 2,000, with most cases recorded in Russia and Ukraine, Russia's Kaspersky Lab IT company said on Wednesday.

© AP Photo/ Claus Bonnerup Petya Ransomware Hits World's Largest Shipping Firm Moller-Maersk

On Tuesday, a global ransomware attack hit numerous computers in several countries, inflicting particularly severe damage to IT systems of government authorities, state and commercial companies, airports and media. The malware blocked computers and demanded $300 in bitcoin currency.

"According to Kaspersky Lab data, the number of users attacked has reached 2,000. The largest number of cases was registered in Russia and Ukraine, the incidents were also detected in Poland, Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United States and a number of other states," Kaspersky said in a statement.

The cybersecurity company named the new virus ExPetr, noting that the ransomware did not belong to the previously known type of malware, though it was initially determined as the so-called Petya.

The company's experts noted that the malware operated through various hacking tools, using the EternalRomance and EternalBlue exploits. The investigation into the attack is underway.