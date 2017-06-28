No Reliable Data on Origin of Global Cyberattack - Kremlin

"I do not have information that there is reliable data about the origin," Peskov told reporters Wednesday.
He added that no serious disruptions have been registered in Russia, saying "state and corporate level protection systems are operating fairly effectively."
"The presidential Internet resource is stable," Peskov said.
Earlier in June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that hackers could be anywhere in the world, and that Russia on a state level has not engaged in such activities.
