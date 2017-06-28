No Faith: Australia Sees Religious Population Shrink

The latest census indicates that the number of people ticking "no religion" has risen to 29.6 percent, nearly double 2001’s 16 percent, while the portion of the country identifying as Catholic dropped from 25.3 percent to 22.6 percent.

© AFP 2017/ Joshua LOTT Trump's Immigration Order Not Aimed Against Any Religion - UAE Foreign Minister

While Christians still make up 51 percent of the population, this is still quite a drop from 74 percent in 1991 and 88 percent in 1966. Islam and Buddhism were Australia’s next most common faiths, making up 2.6 percent and 2.4 percent of the population, respectively.

Fears over Australia becoming a "Muslim country" have prompted some right-wing evangelicals to warn people against marking “no religion” on the census.

The Salt Shakers, a "Christian ethics action group" based in Melbourne, circulated an email imploring Australians to "Bear in mind that although many Australians have no religion these days, the Muslim population in Australia will all declare that they are Muslim and this fact will be counted to ascertain what type of country we are in regard to religion … Even though you may now have no religion, please consider entering the religion you were christened or born into, when answering this question."

If people don’t indicate a faith, the Shakers warn, "in time Australia will officially be declared to be a Muslim country – because the Australian Bureau of Statistics Census will reflect this," according to News Australia.

Lyle Shelton, managing director of the Australian Christian Lobby, disagreed with the email’s message, saying “I don’t think anybody should be motivated by fear … We want an honest picture of what Australians believe."

Shelton said the notion of a Muslim takeover in Australia was absurd.

"A small minority of Australians claim to be Muslim," he said, adding that "the notion that we’ll see sharia law introduced because of this 2 percent is ridiculous."

Sixty percent of census participants indicated some religious affiliation.

Atheist Foundation of Australia President Kylie Sturgess believes that non-religious people in the country need a stronger voice in politics and civic issues, suggesting that certain religious groups enjoy a kind of automatic legitimacy because of their faith.

"That has to stop," she said, according to News Australia. "Politicians, business leaders and influencers take heed: this is an important milestone in Australia’s history. Those who marked down ‘No religion’ deserve much more recognition. We will be making our opinions known, and there’s power in numbers."