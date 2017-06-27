US Would Like to Resume Shannon-Ryabkov Diplomatic Ties - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States wants to revive consultations between US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a briefing on Tuesday.

"We would regard this conversation as a very important conversation to be held," Nauert said of the Shannon- Ryabkov consultations. "I know we would like to resume those conversations with the Russians about that. I don’t have any meetings or any trips to read out about that."

She explained, "You all have heard that our relationship with the Russian government is at a low point right now, and we would like to fix that so we can find areas of common interest such as the fight against ISIS, so that we can find those areas of interest and work on those fully together."