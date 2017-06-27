US in Process of Approving Sale of Drones, Apache Helicopters to India - Pence

© AP Photo/ Mic Smith US Approves $366Mln C-17 Transport Aircraft Sale to India

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States is in the process of approving the sale of Sea Guardian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) , Apache helicopters and C-17 transport aircraft to India, Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday.

"You need look no further than yesterday's announcement that the United States will sell Sea Guardian UAVs, Apache Attack Helicopters and C-17 transports to India. That process of approval is all underway as we speak," Pence said in remarks underlining the US commitment to India's defense.

Earlier it was reported that the US Department of State approved the sale of Gulfstream G550 Aircraft with airborne intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and electronic warfare systems to Australia for $1.3Bln, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a press release.