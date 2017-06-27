US in Process of Approving Sale of Drones, Apache Helicopters to India - Pence

"You need look no further than yesterday's announcement that the United States will sell Sea Guardian UAVs, Apache Attack Helicopters and C-17 transports to India. That process of approval is all underway as we speak," Pence said in remarks underlining the US commitment to India's defense.
Earlier it was reported that the US Department of State approved the sale of Gulfstream G550 Aircraft with airborne intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and electronic warfare systems to Australia for $1.3Bln, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a press release.
