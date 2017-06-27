Google to Reconsider EU Decision on Record $2.7Bln Fine - Senior VP

© AP Photo/ Marcio Jose Sanchez EU Commission Says Fined Google $2.72Bln for Breaching Antitrust Rules

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Google disagrees with the record $2.7 billion antitrust fine handed down by the European Union, and is considering an appeal, Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Google Kent Walker said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We respectfully disagree with the conclusions announced today," Walker stated. "We will review the Commission’s decision in detail as we consider an appeal, and we look forward to continuing to make our case."

The European Commission said earlier in the day it had fined Google for abusing its dominance as a search engine by giving an unfair advantage to its own comparison shopping service.

Google has to end the practice within 90 days or face penalty payments, a statement from the EU noted on Tuesday.