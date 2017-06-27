Senator Calls on Trump to Seek Ways to Transfer China Nobel Laureate Liu to US

"I urge President Trump to seek Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo’s immediate humanitarian transfer to the United States," Rubio was quoted as saying in a statement issued on the commission's website on Monday.
On Monday, Liu's lawyer told Sputnik that the dissident was still under control of the Chinese government and medical parole was just another form of serving one’s prison sentence. The lawyer added that his family members had been allowed to visit him as recently as 10 days ago.
On May 23, Liu showed symptoms of a disease and was then diagnosed with late-stage liver cancer. The dissident was allowed to be transferred out of the prison to receive the necessary treatment in a hospital in northern China’s Shenyang city in Liaoning province, which is about 140 miles away from his prison. His prison term is expected to be completed by 2020.
All comments
Show new comments (0)