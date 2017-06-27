Lockheed Martin Inks $39Mln Patriot Missile System Upgrade Deal for 7 Nations

© AP Photo/ Shizuo Kambayashi Japan Trains Using Patriot Interceptor Systems Against North Korean Missiles

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Lockheed Martin has received a more than $39-million contract to provide seven foreign governments with Patriot missile defense system enhanced launcher electronics, engineering support and maintenance, the US Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $39,219,294 modification for foreign military sales to Germany, Netherlands, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Japan and United Arab Emirates," the release said on Monday.

The Defense Department explained that the contract is for the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 [PAC-3] Missile Support for recapitalization of the enhanced launcher electronic system, field missile activities and unscheduled maintenance.

The PAC-3 missile is designed to destroy tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and aircraft. It is a high velocity interceptor that defeats incoming targets by direct impact, also known as Hit-to-Kill, according to Lockheed Martin.