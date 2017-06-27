Lockheed Martin Inks $39Mln Patriot Missile System Upgrade Deal for 7 Nations

"Lockheed Martin, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $39,219,294 modification for foreign military sales to Germany, Netherlands, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Japan and United Arab Emirates," the release said on Monday.
The Defense Department explained that the contract is for the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 [PAC-3] Missile Support for recapitalization of the enhanced launcher electronic system, field missile activities and unscheduled maintenance.
The PAC-3 missile is designed to destroy tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and aircraft. It is a high velocity interceptor that defeats incoming targets by direct impact, also known as Hit-to-Kill, according to Lockheed Martin.
All comments
Show new comments (0)