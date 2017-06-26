Aeroflot's Foreign Passenger Flow Up 6% Amid Manchester United FC Contract

"I want to note that Manchester United gives us a significant increase of [foreign] passenger traffic, we estimate it at more than 6 percent," Saveliev told the annual meeting of Aeroflot shareholders.
Aeroflot became the official carrier of Manchester United in 2013, and has been transporting the team ever since.
In January-May 2017, Aeroflot Group increased passenger transportation by 15.9 percent year-on-year to 18.3 million people, according to the air company's data. During the same period, the group's international passenger flow surged 25.3 percent to 8.1 million people.
