SEOUL (Sputnik) — At a meeting with Speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in Seoul, Volodin said, "I can do this in the end of this year."

During the meeting, Sadiq invited the Russian lawmaker to visit Pakistan, while, Volodin, on his part, invited the Pakistani counterpart to take part in a session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

Earlier in the day, Volodin started a two-day official visit to South Korea, which will host the Second Meeting of Parliament Speakers of Eurasian Countries on Tuesday.