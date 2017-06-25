Russia Wants Arctic to Remain Conflict-Free - Deputy Prime Minister

BELGRADE (Sputnik) — The deputy prime minister added that Russia had no intentions to provoke a conflict in the region, but there were some issues such as Russia's right to the Arctic shelf, which Russia would further insist on.

"For sure, we believe that the Arctic should definitely remain a zone of peace and cooperation. It has enough fresh water reserves for the whole world. It is not only our business or the business of Americans, Canadians, Danes, Norwegians and so on," Rogozin said in an interview.

In 2015, Russia sent a revised request to the United Nations on expansion of the country's shelf border in the Arctic region after showing that the Lomonosov Ridge and other geological regions was an extension of its maritime borders.

In July, Moscow plans to present again its bid on the expansion of Russia's Arctic shelf border to a new composition of the UN Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (CLCS).