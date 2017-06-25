Putin Extends Condolences to Pakistan Authorities Over Deadly Punjab Fire

© REUTERS/ K Chaudhry At Least 148 People Killed as Oil Tanker Catches Fire in Pakistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin extended condolences to Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over a deadly fire caused by an oil tanker crash on Sunday in the province of Punjab.

"Please accept sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the fire in the Punjab province. Russia shares the grief those who lost their loved ones as a result of this disaster, and hopes for the recovery of all the victims," Putin said in a latter published by the Kremlin press service.

The fire occurred near Ahmedpur Sharqia, Bahawalpur in Punjab when the locals gathered near the tanker to collect fuel that had leaked out of it. According to eyewitnesses, some people smoked cigarettes, which could have caused the fire. The blaze spread to dozens of vehicles, including 75 motorcycles and four cars. At least 140 people died with another 49 injured.