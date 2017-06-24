UN Syria Envoy Has High Hopes for Putin-Trump First Meeting at G20

BERLIN (Sputnik) — Earlier this year, both Russian and US administrations said that the two leaders might meet on the sidelines of G20, however, no confirmation of such a meeting has been announced.

"Reaching an agreement between the United States and Russia is essential, so that peace could be established in Syria some day," De Mistura told the Der Tagesspiegel newspaper.

Syria has been in a grip of civil war for six years, with government forces fighting against both Syrian opposition groups who strive to overthrow President Bashar Assad, and numerous extremist and terrorist groups such as the Islamic State and Jabhat Fatah al Sham formerly known as Nusra front, both outlawed in Russia.

The G20 summit will be held in the German city of Hamburg on July 7-8.