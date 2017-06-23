Over 7,000 CIS Citizens Wanted for Terrorist Crimes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — More than 7,000 citizens of the member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) are currently on a wanted list for committing crimes of a terrorist and extremist nature, including more than 2,000 mercenaries, Police Col. Gen. Andrey Novikov, head of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center, said Friday at the UN headquarters in New York.

"As of June this year, more than 7,000 citizens of the CIS countries are on a wanted list for committing crimes of a terrorist and extremist nature, I would like to emphasize that more than 2,000 of them are mercenaries, that is, those who took part in hostilities as part of illegal armed groups and international terrorist organizations on the territory of third countries," Novikov said in his report.