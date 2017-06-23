Register
16:24 GMT +323 June 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. and Indian flags. File photo

    India-US Consortium to Bolster India's Power Grid With $30 million

    © AP Photo/ Gurinder Osan
    World
    Get short URL
    0 3120

    The US Energy Department and India’s Ministry of Science and Technology will rope in industry partners in India to pool in $30 million over five years to advance India’s power grid.

    (File) U.S. Undersecretary of Commerce Kenneth Juster listens to a speaker at the India U.S. Information Security Summit in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2004
    © AP Photo/ Gurinder Osan
    Kenneth Juster to be New US Ambassador to India
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The deal is being touted as part of the two countries' commitment to ensuring access to affordable and reliable energy and has come ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US.

    Experts, however, pointed that India and US ties are on the cusp with PM Modi facing the challenge of building rapport with a new administration that seems to be pursuing a "transactional agenda".

    "This new consortium demonstrates the US and Indian commitments to ensuring access to affordable and reliable energy in both countries. We know that continued grid innovation will promote economic growth and energy security in the United States and India," PTI quoted US Energy Secretary Rick Perry as saying.

    The initiative has come under the aegis of the US-India Partnership to Advance Clean Energy (PACE). The two sides will collaborate for smart distribution grid with storage (UI-ASSIST) as the new consortia for Smart Grid and Energy Storage under the US-India Joint Clean Energy Research and Development Center (JCERDC), a Department of Energy (DoE) statement said.

    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a speech during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 2, 2017.
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    India to Seek US Support for Its Nuclear Suppliers Group Membership
    While India will get access to the US's world class installations and national laboratories through JCERDC and improve capabilities to expand infrastructure, the US joinees will get both researcher access, as well as a potential export market.

    The Trump administration's announcement has come weeks after President Donald Trump specifically named China and India unduly benefitting from the 2015 Paris climate change accord as he pulled the US out of the treaty. Not only that, Trump argued that "India makes its participation contingent on receiving billions of dollars in foreign aid" and that it will be allowed to double its coal production by 2020.

    Economic and trade ties between India and US too are under stress due to Trump's protectionism at home and review of work visas and anti-immigrant stance.

    Experts said that India needs to build a rapport with the US under President Trump.

    "PM Modi's challenge is to build a rapport with an administration which seems intent on retreating to the margins of global politics and of pursuing a transactional agenda. The strategic logic that largely drove George W. Bush and Barack Obama's overtures to India that India's rise is in America's larger interest, can no longer be the basis of India-US engagement under Trump. That said, there are new opportunities, if only Indian policy mandarins remain open to new possibilities," Harsh V. Pant, distinguished fellow at the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation, told Sputnik.

    Related:

    Kenneth Juster to be New US Ambassador to India
    India-Born Chief Daesh Recruiter Named Global Terrorist by US
    India, US, Japan to Hold Joint Maritime Exercise
    India Successfully Test-Fires Missile Rival of Israeli Spike & US’s Javelin
    Tags:
    United States, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Handshaking Policy
    An Offer You Can't Refuse?
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok