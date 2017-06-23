Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Denies Talks Underway to Send Troops to Syria

ASTANA (Sputnik) — Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov denied reports on Friday that the country was discussing sending troops to Syria.

"Kazakhstan is not negotiating with anyone about sending its service personnel to Syria," the minister told reporters in Astana.

On Thursday, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Russia had proposed that Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan send military personnel to monitor safe zones in Syria.

Vladimir Shamanov, a senior Russian lawmaker in charge of defense affairs, later confirmed to Sputnik that Moscow was holding talks with the two Central Asian nations on their possible military deployment to the conflict zone.