Man Jailed for Dangling Baby out of Window for Facebook Likes

The man's relative snapped a picture of him holding the baby outside of a high-rise building, 15 floors up, while gripping on to just the back of the child's t-shirt.

The photo was then posted to Facebook with the caption, "1,000 likes or I will drop him."

The image went viral and a number of social media users immediately reported it to the police. The man was promptly arrested and later charged with endangering the welfare of the baby, who was reportedly his cousin.

1000 Likes or I will drop him, What a stupid man!



What people do to get some likes, what difference does it… https://t.co/SWod3Od5lk — Motin Chowdhory (@motinc2) 22 июня 2017 г.

​The man, who hasn't been named, claimed that the child was never put at any risk and that social media users had altered the photo.

"The picture was taken in a balcony with protective barriers," he said, according to Algeria's privately owned Ennahar TV. "These were removed."

The child's father also testified the man had only been playing a game, but the judge said that the image was clear and ruled against the defendant.