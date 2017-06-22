India to Bring Indian Workers Back From Qatar

© AFP 2017/ TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE/ KAYHAN OZER Turkish President, Saudi King Discuss Qatar Diplomatic Row

New Delhi (Sputnik)India’s state-owned airlines Air India and some other private carriers such as Jet Airways will operate special flights from Mumbai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram to bring back Indian workers from Doha, Qatar. These special flights will be operated from June 22 to July 8.

“All steps necessary for timely movement of our citizens from Doha will be ensured, I and Sushma Swaraj are in touch on this issue,” Indian Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said in his tweet.

​The Civil Aviation Minister has informed that Jet Airways will run an additional flight on June 22 and 23 between Mumbai and Doha.

​Air India Express will operate additional flights from Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi sector from June 25 to July 8.

​The Civil Aviation Minister said that Air India will operate more flights if Indians are unable to get tickets due to heavy rush.

​Around seven million Indians live in Qatar. Among the Gulf countries, Qatar is one of the important destinations for Indians after Saudi Arabia where the number of Indians is around 41 million.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain had put trade and travel restrictions on Qatar due to which Indians living in Qatar are facing hardships because of a shortage of essential goods.