New US Bill Aims at Boosting Russia Sanctions, Increasing US Military in Europe

"Not later than April 1, 2018, the President shall submit to the congressional defense committees a plan to impose sanctions with respect to the Russia Federation by reason of non-compliance by the Russian Federation with the INF Treaty," the text of the bill stated.
It also reads, "the Secretary of Defense shall submit to the congressional defense committees a report on the strategy of the Department of Defense maintaining and expanding forward presence of United States military forces and personnel in Europe."
