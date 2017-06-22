New US Bill Aims at Boosting Russia Sanctions, Increasing US Military in Europe

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)A group of 23 US House Armed Services Committee Democrats introduced a bill on Thursday that would impose new sanctions on Russia for violations to the INF Treaty and lay the groundwork for the permanent stationing of troops in Europe.

"Not later than April 1, 2018, the President shall submit to the congressional defense committees a plan to impose sanctions with respect to the Russia Federation by reason of non-compliance by the Russian Federation with the INF Treaty," the text of the bill stated.

It also reads, "the Secretary of Defense shall submit to the congressional defense committees a report on the strategy of the Department of Defense maintaining and expanding forward presence of United States military forces and personnel in Europe."

.