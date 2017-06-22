UN Adopts Russia-Proposed Resolution Honoring Declaration of Human Rights

–

GENEVA (Sputnik)The document was prepared during the 35th session of the UNHRC that started in Geneva on June 6 and will continue until Friday. At least 121 countries, including 35 UNHRC member states, have become co-authors of the resolution. However, more states could join the process by July 10.

Speaking at the presentation of the resolution, Anatoly Viktorov, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Humanitarian Cooperation and Human Rights, said that the promotion of the human rights embodied in both the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action would be effective if it is implemented within the framework of equal and constructive talks between countries.

Adopted on December 10, 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is meant to secure liberty and justice for all people. The Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action was adopted by the World Conference on Human Rights on June 25, 1993 in the Austrian capital. The two documents shape the framework for human rights promotion and monitoring, including the steps to protect the rights of women and children, among other issues, as well as the establishment of UN bodies to monitor human rights.