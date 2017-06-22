Register
    Overview of the United Nations Human Rights Council is seen in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2017

    UN Adopts Russia-Proposed Resolution Honoring Declaration of Human Rights

    © REUTERS/ Denis Balibouse
    0 6111

    The United Nations Human Rights Council on Thursday adopted a variant of the resolution proposed by Russia in honor of the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and of the 25th anniversary of the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action without vote, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

    Human Rights
    © Flickr/ Jeremy Schultz
    'Absurd' Calls to Exclude Moscow From UNHRC 'Have Nothing to Do With Logic'
    GENEVA (Sputnik) The document was prepared during the 35th session of the UNHRC that started in Geneva on June 6 and will continue until Friday. At least 121 countries, including 35 UNHRC member states, have become co-authors of the resolution. However, more states could join the process by July 10.

    Speaking at the presentation of the resolution, Anatoly Viktorov, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Humanitarian Cooperation and Human Rights, said that the promotion of the human rights embodied in both the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action would be effective if it is implemented within the framework of equal and constructive talks between countries.

    Adopted on December 10, 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is meant to secure liberty and justice for all people. The Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action was adopted by the World Conference on Human Rights on June 25, 1993 in the Austrian capital. The two documents shape the framework for human rights promotion and monitoring, including the steps to protect the rights of women and children, among other issues, as well as the establishment of UN bodies to monitor human rights.

    human rights, United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Russia
