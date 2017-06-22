CSTO Plans to Enhance Anti-Radicalization Cooperation With OSCE

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, the Austrian capital of Vienna held a session of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation.

"The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) intends to build on existing co-operation to expand its relations with the OSCE in areas including countering violent extremism and radicalization that lead to terrorism," the OSCE said in the statement published after the forum.

The statement added that the CSTO officials participating in the event stressed that the two international organizations had steadily developing relations since 2009.

According to the statement, the CSTO participants of the forum said that their organization believed that global security challenges could be tackled only through combined efforts of different governments and international organizations.

The CSTO alliance was established on the basis of the Collective Security Treaty, signed by the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states on May 15, 1992. The bloc comprising Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. The organization's key objective is to fight against "international terrorism and other nontraditional threats to security," according to its website.